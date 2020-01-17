Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. This is a positive change from Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

