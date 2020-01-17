Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

