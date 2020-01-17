AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 176,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 61,436 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the period.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. 15,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,700. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.