American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.42. 2,327,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,486. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.21 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.