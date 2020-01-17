American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.18. 592,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,800. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $163.06 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

