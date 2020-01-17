American Research & Management Co. Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 452,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 256,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

