American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,550 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $7,925,000. Natixis boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 59.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,551 shares of company stock worth $2,994,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

