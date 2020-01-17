American Research & Management Co. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.38. 22,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,909. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.44 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.