American Research & Management Co. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $385.71. 53,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,136. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $246.52 and a one year high of $386.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.92 and a 200 day moving average of $349.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

