American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

