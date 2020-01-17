AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UHAL traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.73. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $336.39 and a 52 week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

