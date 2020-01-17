Amalgamated Bank to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMAL. Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $606.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

