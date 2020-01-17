Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 62,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,454. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $256.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

