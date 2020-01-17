Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,355.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,994,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,913,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,377,000 after buying an additional 1,073,597 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 804,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after buying an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,746. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $92.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

