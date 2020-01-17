Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,795 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.66.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

