Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,498 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

