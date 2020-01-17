Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,517 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,548,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $313.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

