Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after buying an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after buying an additional 894,681 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.