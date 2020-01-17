Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 409 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. 3,637,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

