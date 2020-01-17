Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 38,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after buying an additional 1,663,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

