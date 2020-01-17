ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.91

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 38242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

