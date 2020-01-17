Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coty by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Coty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Coty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Coty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

