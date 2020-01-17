Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $277.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day moving average is $274.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

