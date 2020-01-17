Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $473,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 450.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

BYND opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

