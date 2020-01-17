Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496,179 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 916.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,224,000 after acquiring an additional 895,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

