Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after buying an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $12.50 on Thursday, reaching $1,451.70. 1,172,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,451.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,359.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,249.78. The company has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

