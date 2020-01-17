Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.83

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.83 and traded as high as $53.32. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 220,715 shares changing hands.

AP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

