Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.62

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ALM opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.71) on Friday. Allied Minds has a 52 week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.70 ($1.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.35.

In other news, insider Joseph Pignato bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($51,302.29).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

