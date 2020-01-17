Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.59

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$44.59 and last traded at C$44.38, with a volume of 246150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.25.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

