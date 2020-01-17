Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.70

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.70 and traded as high as $18.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,003,386 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.6805387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 74.36%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.