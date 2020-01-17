Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 259,751 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,900,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,951,000 after purchasing an additional 799,922 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 33,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,235. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.