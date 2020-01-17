Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Trading Up 12.5%

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG) was up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 26,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 52,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

About Algold Resources (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

