Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

ALXN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 928,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,712. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

