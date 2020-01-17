Alexander’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Alexander’s has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s stock opened at $353.48 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $311.77 and a 1-year high of $394.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.69 and a 200-day moving average of $349.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.