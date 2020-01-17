AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.07. AK Steel shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,636,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $971.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

