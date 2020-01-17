AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.07. AK Steel shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,636,200 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $971.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
