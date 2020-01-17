Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.02

Air Liquide SA (EPA:AI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.02 and traded as high as $127.60. Air Liquide shares last traded at $126.80, with a volume of 828,415 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €123.08.

Air Liquide Company Profile (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

