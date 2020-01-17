Air Canada to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Air Canada stock opened at C$51.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.87. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$27.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total transaction of C$508,309.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,151.18. Insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

