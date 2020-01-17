Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.67, approximately 173,101 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 103,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 136.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

