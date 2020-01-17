Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.33.

TSE AFN traded down C$2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 110,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.82. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$37.84 and a twelve month high of C$63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

