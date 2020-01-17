ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post sales of $112.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $140.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $526.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $527.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.15 million, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $507.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 328,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 57.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 248,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,149. ADTRAN has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $489.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

