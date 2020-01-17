Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,187 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 5.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.69. The company had a trading volume of 146,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $347.27. The firm has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

