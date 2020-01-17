Acoin Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Acoin has a total market cap of $27,113.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.