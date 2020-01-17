AceD Market Cap Achieves $20,771.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market cap of $20,771.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006418 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004271 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,178,887 coins and its circulating supply is 10,141,487 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

