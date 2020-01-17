Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.02

Accor SA (EPA:AC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.02 and traded as high as $41.09. Accor shares last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 865,529 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €40.32 and its 200-day moving average is €39.06.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through HotelServices, Hotels Assets, and New Businesses segments. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also offers digital services for hotels: digital sales through VeryChic, which operates a Website and mobile applications offering private sales of luxury and upscale hotel rooms and breaks; and concierge services, as well as rents private luxury homes.

