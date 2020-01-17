Abyss Token Trading Up 10.9% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Indodax and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $170,021.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Indodax, ZBG, CoinBene, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bilaxy, DDEX, YoBit, BitForex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

