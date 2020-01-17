Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80, 244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

About Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

