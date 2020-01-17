AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in AbbVie by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

