Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after buying an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

ABT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $88.71. 2,066,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

