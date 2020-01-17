Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $54,329,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. 5,567,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $89.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

