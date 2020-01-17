Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $88.28. 5,023,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

